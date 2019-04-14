Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Stephen William Hadley Obituary
Stephen William Hadley

Indianapolis - Lt. Colonel Ret. USAF, Stephen William Hadley, 73, went to sing with Jesus Thursday April 11, 2019. Steve will be deeply missed by his family and friends for his loving, encouraging and positive energy, community engagement and his song. Steve is the grandson of Levi J Hadley (Ida Foudray) & Earl (Pop) Kiger (Sadie Machlan). He is the son of Stephen C Hadley (Mary Kathryn Kiger). Born on June 22, 1945, and raised in Indianapolis. Steve was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and served as Group Commander of Air Force ROTC at DePauw University class of 1967. Steve faithfully served his Country for 27 years through active duty and Air Force Reserve. Steve praised his Lord and Savior at Center United Methodist Church serving as Lay Leader thru several terms and in the baritone row . In addition to his best friend and wife Jill Peace Hadley, "Poppy" is survived by his proud children Amy, Tom (Shane), & Ann, Andee (Kevin) Buergelin & Eric Himes, and 13 beautiful grandchildren; his sister Cynthia (James) Roderick, nieces Tracey & Kathy; and Kiger cousins. Services will be held at 11am on Friday, April 19th, at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Boulevard West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228 with visitation on Thursday, April 18th from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Steve's honor to NAMI Indiana or Southport Key Club. Please share an online memory or condolence of Stephen at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019
