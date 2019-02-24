Services
Carmel - Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Steve was born on March 19, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Sarah Airo-Farulla. He lived in the Chicagoland area and Granger, IN for many years. Steve was an avid golfer and skier and was known for his friendly outgoing personality.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph Airo-Farulla; children, Janine (Alan) Bercovitz, Stephen, Maria (Richard) Blase and John; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Patrick), Amy, Nathan, Abigail, Tori, Paul, William, Sarah and Darius. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Angela Headley and his loving wife, Mary Catherine "Kay".

He will be deeply missed by his family and close friends he made while living at the Stratford at Village of West Clay.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM, with a funeral mass beginning at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4600 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208.

Friends may leave a message of condolence for the family or a memory of Steve by visiting www.arnmortyuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
