Steve Anthony Litton
Steve Anthony Litton

Steve Anthony Litton, 54, passed away on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Steve was born on January 16, 1966 in Indianapolis to Donnie and Ruth Litton. He graduated from Center Grove High School and then enlisted in the armed forces. Steve was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Steve had a true entrepreneurial spirit and owned and operated a couple of furniture moving businesses.

Steve is survived by his two daughters, Kayleigh Litton and Joredan Todd; father, Donnie Litton; sister, Lisa (Litton) Parker; grandmother, Lillian Litton; uncles, Burt Litton, Bruce Litton, and Bobby Baird; aunt, Phyllis Litton; and nephews, Curtis Hobbs, Clayton Hobbs, and Collin Hobbs.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Litton; grandfather, Ovia Litton; and uncle, Dennis Litton.

A small graveside service for family and close friends will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Plainfield, Indiana where he will rest peacefully next to his mother, grandfather, and uncle.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
