Steve Bolaños
Indianapolis - Steve Bolaños sadly passed away at the age of 59 on November 2, 2019.
Born and raised in Indianapolis, Steve graduated from North Central High School and earned a bachelor's degree in telecommunications at Indiana University Bloomington. He was an early employee at WXIN in Indianapolis, working as a field camera operator, where he further developed what would become a life-long passion for sports and electronics. Later in life, he was a long-time resident of Broad Ripple where he worked for many years at Stygall Companies, Inc.
Steve was also a rock and roll music aficionado (especially The Rolling Stones), an avid reader and dog lover.
He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia, father Raul and brother-in-law Mike Byrne and leaves behind to cherish his memory siblings Andrew, Angela Byrne, Anthony, Benjamin (Theresa), Michael (Darlene), Ramon (Elinor) and Veronica Sanders (Scott) as well as nieces and nephews Alan Byrne, Claudia, Corinne, Daniel, Jennifer Byrne Harding (Alicia), Luke, Noah, Samantha, Shelby Sanders and Vanessa Weiss (Mike).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion County Humane Society, 7929 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
A visitation will be held on November 11 from 10:00 AM to noon at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019