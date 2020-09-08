Steve Cline
Indianapolis - Steve Cline, 77, teacher and coach of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on September 7, 2020.
Born Phillip Stephen Cline on February 11, 1943 to Frank Edward Cline and Ellen Louise (Knight) Cline.
He attended Ben Davis High School (class of 1961). He graduated from Indiana State University (ISU) in Terre Haute, Indiana where he was in the Lamba Chi Alpha Fraternity. Steve played singles and doubles for the ISU Sycamore tennis team from 1961-1965. His senior year he served as team captain and played #1 singles. Steve earned a B.S and M.S. in Business Education from ISU.
In 1965, Steve began his noteworthy 36 year long career at Southport High School both teaching and coaching tennis the entire time. His former players, both girls and boys, have been influenced positively and significantly in the classroom, tennis court, and in life by Coach Cline. Steve attained many achievements and awards during his career. In 1975, Steve was the President of the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Assoication. In 1993, he was inducted into the Indiana High School Tennis Hall Of Fame. In 1999, he served as the Indiana Head Coach - Inaugural Indiana/Kentucky All-Star Match. In 2006, he was inducted into the Southport High School Wall of Fame. Steve has received numerous "Coach of the Year" awards and has a record of 753 match wins.
Coach Cline has resided at the memory care unit for Alzheimer's patients at the Hearth at Stones Crossing in Greenwood, IN since 2015. Their services have been greatly appreciated.
Steve is survived by his wife Beth (Yackish), his children Martin (Greta), John (Lisa), Caroline Cartwright (Jeff) and his granddaughters Alexa, Ella, Talli, Gabbi, Reese and Harper. He is also survived by siblings Joe Cline (Rich), Scott Cline, Joel Black (Robin), Jeannie Black Francalancia (Anthony); many nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Ellen Cline, Barbara Black Cline, and siblings Brenda Cline Archer and Jeff Black.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:30 am until the time of service at 2:30 pm at G.H Hermann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Southport High School Alumni Association Tennis Scholarship in Honor of Steve Cline, 971 East Banta Road, Indianapolis IN 46227 or The Alzheimer's Association
, in his name at https://act.alz.org/donate
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ghherrmann.com