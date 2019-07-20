Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN
Steve Robbins


1950 - 2019
Steve Robbins Obituary
Steve Robbins

Greenwood - Steve Robbins, 68, Greenwood, IN passed away July 18, 2019.

Steve was born August 5, 1950 in Bloomington, IN to the late Bruce and Mildred (Jewell) Robbins. He was a 1972 Indiana University graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served over 30 years with the IRS prior to retiring in 2006.

An avid golfer, he was a staunch I.U. basketball fan, enjoyed card playing, pinochle, and snow skiing. Steve loved to travel abroad as well as the U.S. National Parks. He cherished time with his family.

On August 9, 1980 he married Elaine (Dapper) Robbins and they shared 38+ years together. He is also survived by two siblings, Sherri Fleenor (Bob) of Scottsburg, IN and Mike Robbins (and the late Pat) of Summerville, SC; and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 PM on Monday, July 22 at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, followed by the funeral at 2:30 PM. He will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association or Parkinson's Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 20, 2019
