G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Steve Stephens

Steve Stephens Obituary
Steve Stephens

Indianapolis - Steve Stephens, 65, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 7, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Steve's funeral will be held privately.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.

Steve will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
