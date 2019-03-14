Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Carmel , IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Carmel , IN
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Carmel , IN
Carmel - Steve Terry, age 96, of Carmel, Indiana died on January 21, 2019. Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Carmel on March 16, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am and conclude at time of eulogies at 10:15 am. A Memorial Mass follows at 10:30 am. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Friends of Hamilton County Parks. Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
