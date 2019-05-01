Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Steven Arlen Marsh


1940 - 2019
Steven Arlen Marsh Obituary
Steven Arlen Marsh

Plainfield - Steven Arlen Marsh, 78, of Plainfield, passed away in the comfort of his own home with his family surrounding him with love on April 26, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1940 to Clayton and Evalyn (Wilder) Marsh. Steven and Susan (Smith) were married in 1961.

Steven is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Steven (Tammy) Marsh, Brian (Diane) Marsh; and daughter Julie Wilkins (Granger). He was affectionately known as, "Poppy" by all of his precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sandi (Jeff) Ellis; brothers, Jon (Carolyn) Marsh, Clayton (George) Marsh, mother-in-law, Mildred Smith; sister and brother-in-laws, Cheryl (Tim) Holland, David (Margaret) Smith; and many nieces and nephews; and constant companion, his Yorkie, Heidi.

Steve was a member of Plainfield Christian Church and the Adult Bible Class.

Steve was a 49-year member of the Lynhurst Masonic Lodge # 723 F&AM, Bartimaeus Lodge U D, Current Worthy Patron of Lynhurst Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 505, Lynhurst Past Matrons and Past Patrons Association, Lynhurst Past Masters Club, Lynhurst Craft Club Actual Masters and Wardens Association, Indianapolis Valley Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite 33 Degree, St. James Conclave Red Cross of Constantine, Murat Temple Shrine, Murat Dramatic Cast, Royal Order of Jesters, and various other masonic orders. He was TPM of the Lodge of Perfection at the Scottish Rite. He also was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Steve also loved to fish. He especially enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with a small group of his favorite buddies.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2pm-9pm at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park. A service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11am with visitation prior from 10am-11am at Flanner Buchanan -Floral Park.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Life's Journey of Avon Hospice: 10241 E. C.R. 100 N. Indianapolis, Indiana 46234 or The Lynhurst Masonic Lodge.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019
