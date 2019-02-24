|
Steven D. Groves
Indianapolis - Steven D. Groves of Indianapolis passed away February 18, 2019. Steven was born to John (deceased) and Dorothy Groves on September 2, 1963. He graduated from Warren Central High School and worked at Burris Engineering for over 35 years. Steven is survived by his son, Bradley Groves; daughter, Allison Groves; mother,Dorothy (Johnes) Groves; brother, John Groves (Amy); sister, Linda Groves; nephew, Derek Groves. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Mental Health Memorial Foundation, 1431 N. Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
(www.mhai.net <http://www.mhai.net/>). Albertsons Mortuary, Indianapolis, www.albertsonsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019