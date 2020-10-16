1/1
Steven Edward Dill
Steven Edward Dill

Westfield - Steve was born to Susan Rothbard Dill. He died peacefully with his sister and mother at his side at the age of 57. Steve attended North Central High School and Purdue University. Steve was employed with Centerplate as a catering manager. He had a remarkable work ethic and loved interacting with people. Every Christmas Eve he was the bartender at Café Santa Fe for "Christmas Eve with Steve" where he shared drinks, laughter and his incredibly quick wit with people from near and far. Most of all he loved his family and friends. Steve was a true people person. His daughter Hannah was his ultimate joy. He was a dedicated and loving father. His loyalty was boundless to his numerous friends, many of whom he had known since grade school. He was always there for his mother and sister with a smile, hug or whatever was needed. He is survived by his mother, Susan Dill, his sister, Karen Dill Siegel, his daughter Hannah Dill and his nieces, Katelyn and Morgan Siegel and his nephew Blake Siegel. Graveside services to be held at IHC North Cemetery on Sunday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Goldman Union Camp Scholarship Fund, 9349 Moore Rd., Zionsville, Indiana 46077.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
