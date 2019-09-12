Services
Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory
5608 Broadway
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 844-4311
Steven J. Russell


1950 - 2019
Steven J. Russell Obituary
Steven J. Russell

West Palm Beach, FL - Steve, 69, was born in Indianapolis on July 22, 1950 and he passed away on August 17, 2019 from a self inflicted gun shot wound. Steve had been in poor health, suffering from terminal Melanoma cancer.

Steve attended Arlington High School, graduating in 1968. Steve moved to Florida in the early 1970's, primarily to avoid Indiana winters. Steve also successfully avoided military service in Vietnam, since he failed his 1969 pre-induction army physical. Steve spent his professional career working as an Orthopedic Technician, Medical. His crowning achievement occurred in 1997 when Steve assisted President Bill Clinton onto Air Force One, after the President severely injured his knee during a fall at the home of professional golfer Greg Norman. This media event was covered nationally. Steve's sense of humor allowed him to maintain many lifelong friends in Indiana and in Florida. Steve was not affiliated with any religion.

Steve is survived by his older brothers, Clark Russell and Ray Russell. Cremation took place at the Northwood Funeral Home, 5608 Broadway, West Palm Beach, FL, 33407.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
