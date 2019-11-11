Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Steven K. "Willie" Wilson

Steven K. "Willie" Wilson

Indianapolis - 60, passed away November 10, 2019. He was born January 15, 1959 in Evansville, IN, to the late William B. and Frankie Gaines Wilson. Willie was a 1977 graduate of Howe High School. He worked for General Motors for 31 years, retiring in 2008. Willie continued in the workforce with Penske Logistics, retiring in May 2019. He enjoyed dirt and sprint car racing and riding his Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed following his grandchildren's sporting and academic events. Willie was a member of Brookville Road Community Church and Irvington-Prospect Lodge No. 714.

Willie is survived by his lovely wife of 20 years, Linda "Maurice" Wilson; three wonderful sons, Jason (Sarah) Miller, Daniel (Sysily) Miller and Joshua (Traci) Miller; as well as five beautiful grandchildren, Whitney, Ryan, Sadie, Sydney and Jonah. He is also survived by his brother, Randall (Dianne) Wilson; sister-in-law, Lucian Wilson; nieces, Kimberly (Danny) Spegal, Heather Wilson and Holly Wilson; nephew, David (Tammy) Wilson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. A brother, Robert Wilson; and a great-niece, Audrey Spegal, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Brookville Road Community Church, 7840 W. US 52, New Palestine, with visitation there one hour prior. Burial will follow at New Palestine Cemetery.

Willie requests that all in attendance wear their favorite tee shirt.

www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
