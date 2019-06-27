Services
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Steven L. Highbaugh, Sr.

Indianapolis - Mr. Steven L. Highbaugh, Sr. of Indianapolis, passed away Wed., June 19, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, the son of Void Highbaugh and Mattie Ree Phillips. He was employed with the Pella Window and Door Company as a Union Carpenter. He was a member Carpenters Union Local #301.

He leaves to cherish his memory; sons, Timothy V. Highbaugh, AZ and Steven L. Highbaugh, Jr.,AZ, brother, Leon Edwards, sister, Patricia J. Conwell (Kerry), grandchildren, Krystal Highbaugh, Alex Allen, VA and Mikala Highbaugh, AZ., a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Sat. June 29, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 9:00 a.m. to service time. Burial in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019
