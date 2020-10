Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Mr. Steven Shawn McWilliams 55 of Indianapolis, passed away Sept. 24, 2020. Memorial Service will be held Wed. Oct. 7, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with Family Hour from 11:00 a.m. to Service time.









