Steven Michael Milligan
Indianapolis - Steven Michael Milligan, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 23, 2020.
Visitation will be 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be private for his family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020.