Steven O. Boese
Indianapolis - Steven P. Boese, 67, passed away at his home with his family at his side on August 4, 2020, after a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Wautoma, WI on October 23, 1952 to the late Harold and Mary (Chambers) Boese of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Boese.
Steve graduated from Arlington High School in 1971. He entered the Marine Corp in November 1971, being honorably discharged as a Sergeant in November 1975.
He is survived by his wife Julie (Koch) Boese. They met on a blind date on Christmas 1984 and talked of sitting on the front porch and growing old together. They were married on May 25, 1985.
Steve was retired from American Aggregates and Performance Metals.
He enjoyed reading, hunting, and fishing. The family returned to his home state for many fishing vacations. He had a great sense of humor and liked to kid with anyone he met.
He is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Nick) DeJulio, their children, Vivian and Vincent Monsivaiz and Giada DeJulio all of Olathe, KS; his son, David (Ashleigh) Boese, and their children, Michael Spears and Noah Boese, all of Indianapolis; and his sister, Jean Hutzel, also of Indianapolis.
Per Steve's request, there will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont CO 80502. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com
~ Once a Marine, Always a Marine. Semper Fi ~