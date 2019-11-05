|
Steven R. Bradley, D.D.S.
Steven R Bradley, D.D.S., formerly of Carmel, now of Crawfordsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30. He was 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mable Bradley.
Steve was determined not to die in a hospital or nursing home and his stubbornness paid off as he died quickly of a heart attack before that could happen, also ending many years of severe back pain.
He attended DePauw University before graduating from Indiana University School of Dentistry in 1967. Dr. Steve Bradley, sometimes called Doc, was a dentist for over 40 years in Carmel. His patients loved him, as evidenced by those whose adult children were still seeing him when he retired 12 years ago, and by the many Christmas gifts he'd receive from them every year.
In his free time, he loved fishing and raising bird dogs for field trials. The family farm was his happy place, where many memories were made. He may be happiest to be reunited with Jake, Clyde and his other favorite bird dogs.
Most of all, he loved his family and his grandkids. He leaves behind his wife of over 50 years, Marsha, and his sister Kathy Johnson. His stubbornness lives on in both of his children, Amy Pollak and Alisa Haworth. One of his favorite pastimes was discussing politics with his sons-in-law, Steve Pollak (with a differing opinion) and Mat Haworth (with a similar opinion). He had particularly close relationships with his two oldest grandchildren, Konnar (almost 21) and Donavan Haworth (16). He loved fishing with them and watching them on the baseball diamond, basketball court or football field. He was forever impressed with Drew Pollak's (15) cross country pace and math abilities. Just a couple of weeks ago he was able to see Hunter Haworth (10) race his quarter midget car at the racetrack. He enjoyed talking to Carter Pollak (10), who has a way of charming adults and always took the time to seek out grandpa and ask how he was doing. And Elsie Haworth (6) - oh how he loved seeing her spunk and watching her challenge her mom!
Steve graduated from Speedway high school in 1960. He cherished his high school friends and memories fiercely, who agree there is no better way to honor him than with a party that includes beer and pizza. Details will be provided as they are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, he requested that donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019