New Castle - Steven R. Dicus, 72, of New Castle, formerly of Fortville, passed away on May 26 at his residence. He was born on December 6,1948 in Indianapolis a son of Verlin Dicus and Betty (Borders) Coyle. Steve was the owner and operator of Steve's Auto Service in Indianapolis for over 40 years. He enjoyed sprint car racing and had a passion for rescuing animals. Survivors include his children Christine Fox (Rob), Stephanie Morgan (Ron), and Adam Dicus (Amy), 6 grandchildren and 1 great grand child. In addition to being preceded in death by his parents he is preceded in death by a grandson. Cremation has been chosen by the family and will be provided by Hinsey-Brown Funeral Services in Knightstown with a private family celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to a local animal shelter of your choosing.









