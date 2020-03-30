Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Steven R. Donahue


1955 - 2020
Steven R. Donahue Obituary
Steven R. Donahue

Indianapolis - Steven R. Donahue, 64, Indianapolis, passed away March 28, 2020. Mr. Donahue was born September 16, 1955, in Indianapolis, to the late William and Virginia (Warren) Donahue. He served on the Indianapolis Police Department for 20 years and later worked for Ziebart of Indianapolis until his retirement in 2012. He was also a member of the Prospect Masonic Lodge #714 and the Scottish Rite. Steve enjoyed muscle cars, drag racing, and was known for his ability to tell a good joke. Above all, he loved his family and especially enjoyed being a part of the lives of his grandchildren. Survivors include his son, Steven R. (Susan) Donahue, Jr.; daughter, Kimberly K. (Chris) Walthers; six grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Alte, Madison Donahue, Makenzie Donahue, Mallory Donahue, Virginia Walthers, and Abigail Walthers; one great grandchild, Lilly Alte. Plans for a celebration of Steve's life are pending and will be announced when the Pandemic restrictions are lifted. Inurment will be at the Plainville Cemetery. O'Riley Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
