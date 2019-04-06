Services
69, Pittsboro, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was a member of St. Mary Queen of Peace, Danville and was a sheet metal worker for Local 20. He was preceded in death by his wife Florence C. Rogers and parents Joseph and Rosemarie Rogers. Survivors include sons Steven Rogers Jr., Jason (Julie) Rogers; grandchildren Hannah, Sophia and Vivian Rogers. Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm Tues. Apr. 9 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 10am Wed. Apr. 10. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 6, 2019
