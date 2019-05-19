|
|
Steven Roy Swartz
Indianapolis - 69, died May 11, 2019. He was born March 31, 1950 in Beech Grove to Roy and Norma Williams Swartz (deceased). Steve is survived by his children Danielle (Rhett) Luecke , Carrie (Rick) Horton and Chase Swartz, father Roy (Dorine) Swartz, siblings MaryAnn (Jerry) Hubbs, Sandy (Gary) Clark, Pete (Ronda) Swartz, grandchildren Roy and Farrah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Jude Catholic Church on Thursday, May 23 at 1 pm with visitation starting at 10 am. Memorials in Steve's name may be made to CYO. Complete obituary may be found at www.LittleandSonsBeechGrove.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019