Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Steven Sharp
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
1950 - 2019
Steven Sharp Obituary
Steven Sharp

Indianapolis - Steven Emil Sharp, 69, passed away unexpectedly December 30, 2019 from complications of diabetes. Steve was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Ned and Hilda (Becker) Sharp on November 11, 1950. He graduated from Ben Davis High School and Lincoln Technical Institute. Always a hard worker, he learned his work ethic starting at a very young age in the family business, Sharp Brothers Implement Company. He also gained his lifelong passion for all things related to the Oliver Corporation through the family farm and business.

Steve served in the Indiana National Guard. He worked as a brick mason and a mechanic before returning to the family business until it closed in 1987 when he started his own landscaping business that continued until his death.

Steve met his wife, Kathy (Weatherford), while they were in high school and they married in 1973. Ten years later, they welcomed their daughter Stephanie and two years after that, a son, Tim.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sister Sandra, brother David, and two grandchildren Lauren and Andrew Sharp.

Services will be held at Conkle Funeral Home in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 11-1 with service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery at Salem United Methodist Church in Zionsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
