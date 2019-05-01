|
|
Steven "Skip" Springer
Noblesville, - 81, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1937 to Clyde and Evelyn (Harris) Springer in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Steve was a graduate of Howe High School and studied sales & marketing at Purdue and Indiana Universities. He was a salesman for over 35 years for Elanco (Lilly), Dow Elanco and J.F. Oakes. Steve was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He spent his days supporting his family and enjoying his time with his grandchildren. He never knew a stranger and was a friend to everyone, always ready to lend a helping hand. Steve had a gift of never hesitating to pick up the phone to reconnect with someone and/or plan a get together. Steve will be dearly missed, and our memories will be deeply cherished.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlyne Springer; children, Christine Springer, Cara (Brian) Hutson, and Vincent (Staci) Springer; and four grandchildren, Trinity, Audrey, Tristan and Jack.
A calling will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street in Noblesville, with a Memorial Prayer at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Steve's memory may be given to .
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019