Services
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
(317) 773-2584
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
1150 Logan St.
Noblesville, IN 46060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Springer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven "Skip" Springer


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven "Skip" Springer Obituary
Steven "Skip" Springer

Noblesville, - 81, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1937 to Clyde and Evelyn (Harris) Springer in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Steve was a graduate of Howe High School and studied sales & marketing at Purdue and Indiana Universities. He was a salesman for over 35 years for Elanco (Lilly), Dow Elanco and J.F. Oakes. Steve was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He spent his days supporting his family and enjoying his time with his grandchildren. He never knew a stranger and was a friend to everyone, always ready to lend a helping hand. Steve had a gift of never hesitating to pick up the phone to reconnect with someone and/or plan a get together. Steve will be dearly missed, and our memories will be deeply cherished.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlyne Springer; children, Christine Springer, Cara (Brian) Hutson, and Vincent (Staci) Springer; and four grandchildren, Trinity, Audrey, Tristan and Jack.

A calling will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street in Noblesville, with a Memorial Prayer at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Steve's memory may be given to .

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now