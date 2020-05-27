Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven W. Lawson



Indianapolis - Steven W. Lawson , 61, Indianapolis died May 23, 2020.



Service will be 4-6pm Friday May 29, 2020 at Jessen Funeral Home, 729 N. US Hwy31, Whiteland, IN. Arrangements by Glazebrooks Funeral Service.









