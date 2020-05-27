Steven W. Lawson
Steven W. Lawson

Indianapolis - Steven W. Lawson , 61, Indianapolis died May 23, 2020.

Service will be 4-6pm Friday May 29, 2020 at Jessen Funeral Home, 729 N. US Hwy31, Whiteland, IN. Arrangements by Glazebrooks Funeral Service.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jessen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jessen Funeral Home
729 N US 31
Whiteland, IN 46184
(317) 535-6880
