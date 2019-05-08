|
Stuart Schutz
Greenfield - Stuart Randal Schutz, 57, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was survived by wife, Theresa Schutz (Hall); mother, Mary A Schutz; sisters, Sandy (Lee) Garrett, Sarah (Tony) Koors; brothers, Steve (Janet) Schutz, Scott (Mary) Schutz, Stan (Charlotte) Schutz; 20 nieces and nephews;13 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John T. Schutz and nephew, Robbie Schutz.
Stuart graduated from Purdue University where he was a student manager for Purdue Football for three years. He was a member of John Purdue Club and the P Club. Stuart owned his own company, Westwood Enterprises. He was also a member of Blue Lodge #404, York Rite of Greenfield, and Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, 33rd degree. He loved spending time with his horses and dogs. He enjoyed auto racing, traveling, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and hunting.
Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Jude Catholic Church, located at 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227 with visitation from 9:30am until time of service at the Church. A visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Church. Officiating the Service will be Father Jerry Kirkhoff and Father Steve Banet.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Services handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US HWY 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Angel Canines for s, 4620 Haygood Road Suite 1, Virginia Beach VA 23455.
Web: https://angelcaninesforwoundedwarriors.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019