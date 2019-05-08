Services
Bell Mortuary & Crematory Shangrila Chapel
1444-1512 W Us 52
Fountaintown, IN 46130
(317) 861-6153
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5353 McFarland Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Schutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Schutz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stuart Schutz Obituary
Stuart Schutz

Greenfield - Stuart Randal Schutz, 57, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was survived by wife, Theresa Schutz (Hall); mother, Mary A Schutz; sisters, Sandy (Lee) Garrett, Sarah (Tony) Koors; brothers, Steve (Janet) Schutz, Scott (Mary) Schutz, Stan (Charlotte) Schutz; 20 nieces and nephews;13 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John T. Schutz and nephew, Robbie Schutz.

Stuart graduated from Purdue University where he was a student manager for Purdue Football for three years. He was a member of John Purdue Club and the P Club. Stuart owned his own company, Westwood Enterprises. He was also a member of Blue Lodge #404, York Rite of Greenfield, and Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, 33rd degree. He loved spending time with his horses and dogs. He enjoyed auto racing, traveling, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and hunting.

Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Jude Catholic Church, located at 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227 with visitation from 9:30am until time of service at the Church. A visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Church. Officiating the Service will be Father Jerry Kirkhoff and Father Steve Banet.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Services handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US HWY 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Angel Canines for s, 4620 Haygood Road Suite 1, Virginia Beach VA 23455.

Web: https://angelcaninesforwoundedwarriors.org

Online condolences at www.bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now