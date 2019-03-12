|
|
Suanne Dodson
Speedway - Suanne Dodson of Speedway passed away on March 10, 2019.
She was born on December 3, 1932 in Kokomo to the late Roy and Grace (Howard) Crumley. On Sept. 26, 1956 she married Billy G. Dodson who preceded her on April 26, 1990.
She was a member of Speedway Christian Church.
Surviving are her children: Rev. Chris Dodson of Monticello, Doug Dodson of Greensburg, Toni (Cindy) Dodson of Clermont, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother Jim (Suzie) Crumley of Brownsburg, and several nephews and a niece.
She was preceded by her brother, Dave Crumley.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday, March 14 with the service at 1 pm at Speedway Christian Church with the Rev. Dr. Scott Cox presiding.
Entombment will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 12, 2019