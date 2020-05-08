Subhash Chand Chaudhry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Subhash's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Subhash Chand Chaudhry

Indianapolis - Subhash Chand Chaudhry was born on March 31, 1947 in Kaithal, India to Priti Pal Chaudhry and Indira Rani Chaudhry (Singla). He passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis same day as his beloved mother in 2015.

Subhash is survived by his wife Salochna (Bansal) Chaudhry; daughter Genious (Neeraj) and son Sunny (Mansi) and grandchildren Esaan, Aaryan, Aleeyah and Zoya. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ashok Chaudhry.

Flanner Buchanan - Speedway will be handling arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved