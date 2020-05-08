Subhash Chand ChaudhryIndianapolis - Subhash Chand Chaudhry was born on March 31, 1947 in Kaithal, India to Priti Pal Chaudhry and Indira Rani Chaudhry (Singla). He passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis same day as his beloved mother in 2015.Subhash is survived by his wife Salochna (Bansal) Chaudhry; daughter Genious (Neeraj) and son Sunny (Mansi) and grandchildren Esaan, Aaryan, Aleeyah and Zoya. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ashok Chaudhry.Flanner Buchanan - Speedway will be handling arrangements.