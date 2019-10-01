|
|
Sue A. Weber
Avon - 73, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. She joins her husband of 38 years, Fred. Sue is survived by her sons, Scott (Kathy) & Corey and grandchildren, Zackery, Anne, Samuel, and Benjamin. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, from 11 am-12 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Connect2Help.org or TheCabin.org. Please share an online memory or condolence of Sue at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019