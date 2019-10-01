Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd.
West Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd.
West Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue A. Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue A. Weber Obituary
Sue A. Weber

Avon - 73, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019. She joins her husband of 38 years, Fred. Sue is survived by her sons, Scott (Kathy) & Corey and grandchildren, Zackery, Anne, Samuel, and Benjamin. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, from 11 am-12 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd. West Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Connect2Help.org or TheCabin.org. Please share an online memory or condolence of Sue at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now