Sue C. Green

Sue C. Green Obituary
Sue C. Green

Brownsburg - Sue C. Green, 74, passed away April 26, 2020. She was born March 8, 1946 in Indianapolis, the daughter of John and Doris (Roby) Denny. Sue was a graduate of Ben Davis High School and Indiana University. She retired from Indianapolis Public Schools after many years of teaching. Sue enjoyed playing golf, cruising, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell R. Green, and her brother, Raymond Denny. She is survived by her husband, Dean Christianson; her daughters, Natalie Pierson (Chris), and Kimberle Seale (Adam); and seven grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
