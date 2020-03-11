|
|
Sue Ellen Calvin
68 born to George and Helen Taylor in Indianapolis on June 14, 1951 passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Sue graduated in 1969 from Northwest High School. Sue is survived by her three sons, John Calvin, Brandon Calvin (Heather), Nick Calvin; three sisters, Leslie Condre (Gunner), Nancy Watson (Tony), Barbara Tafflinger; one brother, Mark Taylor; and two grandchildren, Jocelyn Calvin, Austin Calvin.
Sue's, Celebration of Life will be held at the Murat Temple, 510 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, Sunday, March 15th from 1-4pm, services at 4pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020