Sue Ellen Leighton
Indianapolis - Sue Ellen Leighton passed into the hands of God on April 26, 2020. She was the daughter of Everett and Violet Long of Mentone, Indiana. Sue is survived by her brother, Lyle Long. She was the beloved wife of Alan E. Leighton for 51 years and 225 days. Sue was the mother of one son, Erik (Melinda) and the Grandmother, aka Nana, to Rachel and Ryan. As a registered nurse (I.U. School of Nursing class of 1964), Sue looked after everybody's health and wellbeing. Guided by her giving spirit, she spent many years volunteering at Gennesaret Free Clinic. Some additional volunteer opportunities included 12 years on the Noblesville Public Library Board and 6 years on the Hamilton County Red Cross Board. For 40 years, Sue and Alan traveled extensively creating some wonderful friendships with folks in Europe. An annual trip to Holden Beach, North Carolina always peaked her spirits. In every neighborhood they lived, she became involved at the person-to-person level. This included Erik's school activities and support of the schools he attended. Whether sitting on her porch or going on a hike with the Indiana Audubon Society, she was an avid bird watcher. Continuing her giving nature, as nurses do, Sue was incredibly supportive of nursing education through the Leighton School of Nursing at Marian University. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alan and Sue Leighton Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund at Marian University (marian.edu/_forms/give-to-marian). As healthcare providers are prone to do, she sacrificed for others and Sue will be missed. A private memorial gathering took place Saturday, May 2nd. For those who could not attend due to the restrictions, there is a livestream on the Feeney-Hornak Keystone Facebook page. Friends can go back to view the service at a later time as well. A "drive-by" visitation will take place Saturday, May 9th, at 1pm at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037, all are welcome. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Leighton family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.