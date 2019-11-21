Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
8115 Oaklandon Road
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Sue M. Gardin of Indianapolis, previously of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Gardin and her son Eric.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Harry Marc); daughters Dawn (David) Bauman and Michelle (Josue "Josh") Escalante; granddaughter Christina; and grandsons Christopher and Eric.

Sue was employed by Valparaiso Community Schools for 25 years. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Colts and Pacers.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8115 Oaklandon Road, Indianapolis, IN 46236 at 11:00 am with calling prior to service beginning at 10:00 am.

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
