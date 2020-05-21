Sue Linda "Linda" Ellis
Sue Linda "Linda" Ellis

Indianapolis - Sue Linda "Linda" Ellis, 69 of Indianapolis, IN passed away May 18, 2020. She was retired from Farm Bureau Insurance as the Call Center Manager. Services are private and she will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery-Greenwood, IN. Arrangements are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosie's Southside Animal Shelter 1614 W Edgewood Avenue Indianapolis IN 46217. www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
3178562627
