Sue (Beatty) Malham
Indianapolis - Sue (Beatty) Malham, 84, went peacefully to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019, after fighting a battle with kidney failure. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 14, 1935 to John and Glenna (Bridgford) Beatty.
Sue attended Howe High School then transferred and graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1953. Early in her career she worked at P.R. Mallory in the personnel department and part-time at L.S. Ayres. Sue was later an Auto Claims Adjuster at State Farm Insurance for 10 years, and finished her career working as an Administrative Assistant at Spivey Construction for over 30 years. Sue also worked as a volunteer at St. Paul Hermitage.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 56 years, Howard "Bud" Malham.
She is survived by her children Mark (Linda) Malham, Julie Malham North, granddaughter Brooke Mackenzie North, brother John (Linda) Beatty, and sister JoEllen (David) Furnish.
Sue was a dedicated friend to many and treasured those friendships. She was known for always remembering everyone's birthday. She was a wonderful mother who made every holiday special with her baking and beautifully wrapped packages. Sue was a devoted grandmother and never missed a dance competition or any activity that Brooke was participating in. She was Brooke's biggest cheerleader.
Sue had a very strong faith in God and was a fighter. She survived breast cancer in 1990, was very brave and never gave up fighting her kidney disease. Her attitude and drive to keep going was inspirational. Sue was on St. Francis Home Hospice Care for over 2 years. During that time, her and her family became close to the staff who worked directly with Sue. The family would like to thank Sue's nurse Lisa Low, her social worker Kathy Wilkerson, and her doctor Dr. David Mandelbaum for their constant care for Sue.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church (8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217), where Sue was a charter member, at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral mass immediately following at 12:00 p.m.
The family has requested charitable donations to St. Francis Home Hospice, 8414 Franciscan Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237 - Attn: Cheryl McMahon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019