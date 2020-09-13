Sue Miles Hyland
Sue Miles Hyland, 85, died September 11, 2020. Sue was born in Indianapolis on August 25, 1935, the eldest of three girls born to Kern and Vera Snodgrass Miles. Sue attended School 84 and graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1953. She attended Miami University in Ohio, graduated from Indiana University in 1959, and attained a master's degree from Butler University. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
As a child Sue had a great imagination and would tell elaborate, wild stories to her younger sisters to entertain them. She taught English in Washington Township and Indianapolis Public Schools before retiring early to be with her growing family. She worked as a volunteer child advocate and enjoyed reading, gardening, bridge, and theater. Sue loved spending summers in Michigan, where she was a member of the White Lake Yacht Club and the White Lake Association. She was strong, intelligent, funny, and she was not shy about correcting your grammar. Sue was an excellent cook, which made her very late-night dinners worth the wait. Her love of spending time with family and friends was one of her great joys and is evident from her beautiful smile and laughter in each memory and photograph from gatherings and get togethers over the years.
Sue is survived by her husband Jerry Hyland and children Joseph (Stephanie) and Jill Hyland, grandsons Ari, Samuel, Andrew, Benjamin, James, and Sam, her sister Linda Wilson, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her daughter Julia Hyland and her sister Barbara Miles Miller preceded her in death.
Because of the Covid19 situation, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, the Alzheimer's Association
, or any charity of choice
.