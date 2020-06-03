Sue Peterson
Greenwood - Sue Peterson, 77, of Greenwood, passed away on June 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020 with a service beginning at 2:30 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Burial will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.