Suella "Potsie" Dowell
Greenwood - Suella "Potsie" Dowell, 75, of Greenwood, passed away on June 26, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Ernest Huber and Marie (Aebker) Huber.
Potsie had a great love of children and dogs, she enjoyed the casino, and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles L. Dowell, Sr.; son, Charles L. and Pam Dowell, Jr; daughter, Cheryl and Paul (Dowell) Hedden; grandchildren, Charles L. Dowell, III, Suzanne Dowell, and Jordan Hedden; sister, Anna Rothwell; and several nieces and nephews.
Potsie was preceded in death by her parents; several siblings; and beloved dog, Jake.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Potsie will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.