Suella "Potsie" Dowell
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suella "Potsie" Dowell

Greenwood - Suella "Potsie" Dowell, 75, of Greenwood, passed away on June 26, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1945 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Ernest Huber and Marie (Aebker) Huber.

Potsie had a great love of children and dogs, she enjoyed the casino, and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles L. Dowell, Sr.; son, Charles L. and Pam Dowell, Jr; daughter, Cheryl and Paul (Dowell) Hedden; grandchildren, Charles L. Dowell, III, Suzanne Dowell, and Jordan Hedden; sister, Anna Rothwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Potsie was preceded in death by her parents; several siblings; and beloved dog, Jake.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Potsie will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Greenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved