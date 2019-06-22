Sundara Kirkendoll



Greenwood - Sundara Kirkendoll, 44 of Greenwood, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home. Born on Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 25, 1974, Sundara was the daughter of Danny Ray Reed and Diana C. McClintic.



Sundara was a 1993 graduate of Riverdale High School in Ft. Myers, Florida. She worked as the office manager at Near Northside Development in Downtown Indianapolis.



Sundara is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kirkendoll.



Survivors include her father, Danny Ray (Dianne) Reed of Greenwood; her mother, Diana C. McClintic of Greenwood; her brother, Jamey D. (Amy) Reed of Indianapolis; she adored her fur baby, A.J. and was crazy about her niece, Katey Reed and three nephews, Jack and William Reed and Max Mandel.



There will be no services for Sundara at this time. Final care and cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Memorial donations may be made to Tails and Trails Rescue, 1655 W. County Line Road, Greenwood, Indiana 46142. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to Sundara's family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 22, 2019