Susan A. McMaster
Carmel - Susan Ann McMaster, 72, of Carmel, IN passed away on May 24, 2020. "Crazy Sue" as her college friends lovingly referred to her as, was born in Irvington, NJ on September 3, 1947 to parents, Joseph and Mildred (Chionacki) Catapano. She graduated from Defiance College (Defiance, OH) with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1970 and a master's degree in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1989. After a couple years of teaching, Susan moved into a career in banking. She started out with Fidelity Bank as a receptionist and went on to work in human resources for several banks including People's Bank and First Indiana. She worked as a recruiter for corporate and executive level positions with Old National Bank until her death, recently celebrating her 15th anniversary with them.
Susan loved her work at Old National and she excelled at it. She built long-standing relationships with those whom she recruited for and with those she placed in positions. She was a spitfire in meetings and always spoke her mind...for better or worse!
However, her favorite job by far was that of "Grammy" to her beloved granddaughter, Addison. Addison brought Susan tremendous joy during all of their many sleepovers and outings. They were two peas in a pod eating dinner at McAlister's Deli and sharing bagels at Einstein Bagels. Together they ran errands, played games, did chores and shopped for shoes! They shared a special unforgettable bond.
Susan was always up for a challenge and was happiest when tinkering with one of her various projects. She loved shopping, especially at Nordstrom, Von Maur and QVC! She was one stylish lady as was her granddaughter, because she was constantly spoiling her! She also enjoyed decorating her house, tending to her landscaping or planning her next project or renovation! Susan was adored by many and loved by more. She did so much for her immediate family, always putting them first and taking care of them. She made people laugh with her quick retorts and all around sassiness. She was one of a kind!
Susan was preceded in death by both parents, Joseph and Mildred. She is survived by her daughter, Joelle Baugher (Chadd); son, Jamie M. Zachrich, III (Jackie); granddaughter, Addison Quinn Baugher; former spouse, Barry McMaster (Vicki); brothers, Leonard Catapano and Ronald Schoemmell and her beloved dogs, Bella and Sadie, who now reside with Joelle and her family.
Family and friends may gather for an open house from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN. A reception in celebration of her life will follow at Woodland Country Club, 100 Woodland Lane, Carmel, IN, until 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Christamore House at 502 N. Tremont St., Indianapolis, IN 46222.
Carmel - Susan Ann McMaster, 72, of Carmel, IN passed away on May 24, 2020. "Crazy Sue" as her college friends lovingly referred to her as, was born in Irvington, NJ on September 3, 1947 to parents, Joseph and Mildred (Chionacki) Catapano. She graduated from Defiance College (Defiance, OH) with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1970 and a master's degree in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1989. After a couple years of teaching, Susan moved into a career in banking. She started out with Fidelity Bank as a receptionist and went on to work in human resources for several banks including People's Bank and First Indiana. She worked as a recruiter for corporate and executive level positions with Old National Bank until her death, recently celebrating her 15th anniversary with them.
Susan loved her work at Old National and she excelled at it. She built long-standing relationships with those whom she recruited for and with those she placed in positions. She was a spitfire in meetings and always spoke her mind...for better or worse!
However, her favorite job by far was that of "Grammy" to her beloved granddaughter, Addison. Addison brought Susan tremendous joy during all of their many sleepovers and outings. They were two peas in a pod eating dinner at McAlister's Deli and sharing bagels at Einstein Bagels. Together they ran errands, played games, did chores and shopped for shoes! They shared a special unforgettable bond.
Susan was always up for a challenge and was happiest when tinkering with one of her various projects. She loved shopping, especially at Nordstrom, Von Maur and QVC! She was one stylish lady as was her granddaughter, because she was constantly spoiling her! She also enjoyed decorating her house, tending to her landscaping or planning her next project or renovation! Susan was adored by many and loved by more. She did so much for her immediate family, always putting them first and taking care of them. She made people laugh with her quick retorts and all around sassiness. She was one of a kind!
Susan was preceded in death by both parents, Joseph and Mildred. She is survived by her daughter, Joelle Baugher (Chadd); son, Jamie M. Zachrich, III (Jackie); granddaughter, Addison Quinn Baugher; former spouse, Barry McMaster (Vicki); brothers, Leonard Catapano and Ronald Schoemmell and her beloved dogs, Bella and Sadie, who now reside with Joelle and her family.
Family and friends may gather for an open house from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN. A reception in celebration of her life will follow at Woodland Country Club, 100 Woodland Lane, Carmel, IN, until 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Christamore House at 502 N. Tremont St., Indianapolis, IN 46222.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 30 to May 31, 2020.