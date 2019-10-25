|
|
Susan (Suzy) Anice Webb
Susan (Suzy) Anice Webb died Oct. 23rd in Indianapolis following a struggle with metastatic breast cancer. Suzy was born in Panama in 1951 to Ruth Ellen (Reid) and Col. Harold J. Webb. Following her mother's untimely death, Col. Webb married Lucille (Fasen) and they raised a blended family primarily in Indianapolis. Suzy was predeceased by her father, mother, and sisters Patricia (Patti) and Judith (Judy). She is survived by siblings Sandra (Roger) Cox, Kenneth (Carol) Webb, Tim (Mary) Webb, Michael Webb and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Suzy is a graduate of Lawrence Central H.S. and Indiana University. She had a successful career as a systems analyst primarily with CyberTek, retiring in 2014. After retirement she returned to Indianapolis from Milwaukee where she had lived in the River West neighborhood for many years.
Suzy was outgoing and had an adventurous and curious spirit. She enjoyed films, reading and exploring bookstores, museums and collecting art, attending concerts and travel. She practiced yoga, was a book club member and loved animals, most recently her rescued dog Mickey. She was never late whether to an appointment or to join a friend. She supported many charitable causes. But she will be remembered most of all for her loving, accepting and generous relationships with family and friends.
She is also survived by dear friends Gretchen Loeber, Sue Kennedy and Erwin Van Dyck, as well as many others. She was grateful for the support of family and friends during her illness, as well as the staffs of Traditions at Solana and Heartland Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Indiana Funeral Care Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. Services will be held there Wednesday, Oct. 30th. Calling will begin at 3:00 followed by a service at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, Humane Society of Indianapolis (IndyHumane) or a .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019