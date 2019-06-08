|
|
Susan C. (Muns) Faulkner
Indianapolis - Susan C. (Muns) Faulkner, 72 of Indianapolis, died on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born May 16, 1947 in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of Thomas D. and Andree Vetier Muns. She graduated from Southport High School in 1965. On March 23, 1991 she married Charles Thomas "Tom" Faulkner Jr. She worked for many years at the Indiana National Bank where she retired as a bank officer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, sister, Janine Muns Middleton, brothers-in-law Donald Middleton and Arthur L. Faulkner, brothers, Paul C. Muns and David L. Muns, nephew, John T. Muns and niece, Amanda Muns Keen.
Survivors include daughter, Denise (Jim) Jarrett, grandchildren, Cole, Paige and Blake Jarrett, sisters-in-law Jill Muns and Candy Faulkner, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be held at the Poland Zion Cemetery on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or Down Syndrome Indiana (dsindiana.org). Her full obituary and online condolences may be shared at www.frenchfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 8, 2019