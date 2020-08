Susan ColvinIndianapolis - Susan M. Colvin, 64, of Indianapolis, passed away on August 15, 2020 at IU Hospital. She was the owner of Susan Colvin Interiors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loogootee. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee. Condolences may be made online at www.blakefuneralhomes.com