|
|
Susan Craig (Russell) Shoemaker
Indianapolis - Susan Craig (Russell) Shoemaker, born Sept. 24, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to Harry L. Russell and Mildred (Spaw) Russell, died at her home in Burlington, KS on March 15, 2019. In 1957, she graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis and later that year married Robert Paul Shoemaker (USN Ret) at Woodside Methodist Church in Indianapolis. They had three children. She worked in several jobs over the years, but was primarily a homemaker, supporting her husband's military career.
She is survived by her son, Mark Allen Shoemaker and wife Sherry of Indianapolis; daughter Dale Robin Free and husband Michael of Vicksburg, MS; daughter Lynn Carol Morgan and husband David of Burlington, KS; grandchildren Fallon Nicole (Free) Dale and husband Jared, Robert Clark Shoemaker, Taylor Francis Morgan, Russell Garrett Morgan, and Nathaniel Craig Morgan; great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Cook; sister Sarah (Russell) Okey; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, stepmother Jane Russell, sister Georgia (Russell) Beeman, and granddaughter Lauren Marie Shoemaker.
On March 22, 2019, there will be a Celebration of Life service at Lamont Wesleyan Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Burlington, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan's church, Lamont Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 593, Lamont, KS 66855.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019