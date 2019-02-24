|
|
Susan D. (Stevens) Obery
Greenwood, IN. - Susan D. (Stevens) Obery, 73 of Greenwood, IN. passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation will take place on Monday February 25, 2019 from 9AM till 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church 335 South Meridian Street in Greenwood, IN. 46143 with Monsignor Mark Svarczkoph conducting a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 A.M. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019