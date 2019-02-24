Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 South Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 South Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
Susan D. (Stevens) Obery


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan D. (Stevens) Obery Obituary
Susan D. (Stevens) Obery

Greenwood, IN. - Susan D. (Stevens) Obery, 73 of Greenwood, IN. passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation will take place on Monday February 25, 2019 from 9AM till 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church 335 South Meridian Street in Greenwood, IN. 46143 with Monsignor Mark Svarczkoph conducting a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 A.M. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
