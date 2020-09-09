Susan E (McGlone) Stephens
Susan E (McGlone) Stephens 74 of Brownsburg formerly Speedway passed away September 08, 2020. Susan was born in Rushville, IN on April 01, 1946 to Arlie Clinton and Mona Alberta (Arbuckle) McGlone. Susan worked as a credit manager for Methodist Hospital, a real estate agent, a lead customer service representative for E.S.I. Environmental before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband; James "Jim" M. Stephens and her daughter; Cindy Stout. Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:30 am at Hope Community Church 3350 North St Rd 267 Brownsburg, IN with calling one hour prior to the service. Susan is survived by her children; Forest Spall III, Larry (Robin) and William (Elizabeth) Stephens, Kim (Duke) Tetrick, Paula Barnett, Penny White and her sister Letta Rothrock, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Online condolences may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com