After a long struggle with multiple sclerosis Susan passed quietly at home in Mission Viejo with her family by her side.
Born to Robert and Carolyn Merritt in Indianapolis, Indiana she was a graduate of South Port High School and Indiana University. Susan was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother; She is survived by her, brother, Robert (Linda) Merritt) husband, Stephen Mugg; son, Aaron (Monika) Mugg) daughter Amy (Asher) Sinensky and four grandchildren; Sonja, Justin, Jonah and Elinor.
A teacher and then a military wife for thirty years; she kept her family surrounded by her love and well grounded in the ever changing geography that a military life brings.
She was passionate about her art, health and family. She was always concerned about the welfare of others and eager to offer advice and recommendations. Her paintings and sketches grace her home; which she loved, and was the frequent gathering place for family and friends.
A private family celebration of Susan's life will be held at her home in Mission Viejo.
In leu of flowers a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Susan's name would be appropriate.
https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 30, 2019