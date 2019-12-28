|
|
Susan Hull
Danville - Susan Marie Hull, 72, of Danville, passed away December 21, 2019. She was born June 21, 1947 to the late Frederick and Ina (Stephens) Bixler in Indianapolis, IN. She was a homemaker. Susan is survived by her husband, Art Hull; a daughter, Angela Marie (Scott) Heberden; a son, Todd S. Adams; a step-son, Michael A. (Jeannie) Hull; two brothers, Stephen (P.J.), and Stan Bixler; two sister-in-laws, Charlotte Bixler and Cindy Bixler; 4 grandchildren, Mitchell L. (Lisa) Rightor, Crystal J. Rightor, Nora E. Hull and Hannah Sands; and a great grandson, Phoenix Z. Dunn. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Scott and Larry Bixler. Memorial services will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, where friends may call on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until service time at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent the family at www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020