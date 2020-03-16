|
Susan J. (Kite) Kelley
Susan J. (Kite) Kelley, age 79, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grand Brook Memory Care of Greenwood. She was a resident of Morgantown and a former 57-year resident of Brownsburg.
Susan was born August 18, 1940 in Pyrmont, to her parents, the late Walter and Dorcas (Hufford) Kite. She was a 1958 graduate of Buck Creek High School in Tippecanoe County. Susan retired in 1995 from Mayflower Moving & Storage Company in Carmel where she worked as a File Clerk. Prior to that, she worked as the Office Manager for Liquid Green Trust in Indianapolis. After retirement, Susan enjoyed helping her son at Palmer Kelley Designs in Carmel.
She was a member of the Brownsburg Christian Church. Susan enjoyed visiting yard sales, playing pinochle & euchre and spending time with her family and beloved friends. She will be remembered for her exceptional cooking and baking, especially her homemade sloppy joes and potato soup.
Susan is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Robert E. "Bob" Kelley, whom she married on August 8, 1960 in Lafayette. She is also survived by her son, Tim Kelley and his partner, Shane White, both of Morgantown; and a brother, James Kite and his partner, Judy Bandy, both of Indianapolis.
Susan was preceded in death by a son, Todd Kelley; and a sister, Freida Remaly.
The Rev. Stan White will conduct a funeral service at noon on Friday at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Brownsburg Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be sent in honor of Susan to the Hendricks County Humane Society, 3033 E. Main St. Danville, IN 46122.
