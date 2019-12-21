|
Susan Jane Kerns, née Hallett
Brownsburg - Susan Jane Kerns, née Hallett, passed away Dec. 14, 2019, in Brownsburg, Ind., after suffering a stroke. Suzie was born in Indianapolis in 1942 and lived in Brownsburg, her hometown, as a full-time caregiver to her 101-year-old mother when she died. She attended Brownsburg HS. A trip sponsored by the World Affairs Council of Indianapolis brought her east to Washington, D.C., and New York, N.Y., fostering a life-long affinity for travel and meeting people. She graduated from Purdue Univ. with a BS in home ec education and an MS in interior design before moving with her family to Waltham, Mass.; Silver Spring, Md; and Oak Park, Ill. Suzie settled for a time in the Maryland suburbs outside D.C., where she practiced interior design for nearly two decades as an ASID-certified designer. She then moved to Ocala and Jacksonville, Fla., where she was active in garden clubs and designer showhouses before returning to Indiana. Throughout her life she was active in the Lutheran Church. Suzie's love of fabric, flowers, and furniture was legendary among those who knew her.
Suzie was preceded in death by her father, Fred S. Hallet, Sr., and ex-husband Bill Arnold. She is survived by her mother, Edith Hallett; children Gigi (Malcolm) Wilson, Anne (Billy Mayfield), and Michael (Kimberly Glyder); siblings Sarah Kingan, Fred, Jr., Mark, David, Tom, and Marilyn Blessing; ex-husband James Kerns; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; and many nieces/nephews.
Celebration of Life service offered at Messiah Lutheran Church, 801 S Green St, Brownsburg, Ind. on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019